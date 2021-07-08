Shields says LMPD officers are hesitant, fear backlash as Louisville faces surge of violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville faces a surge of violent crime, Louisville Metro Police Department officers are “reluctant” to be proactive, according to Chief Erika Shields.

In a Washington Post Live interview, Shields shared what she believed were the factors impacting violence across the city. So far, Louisville has seen more than 100 homicides this year.

In addition to illegal weapons, kids with idle time and lax gun laws in Kentucky, Shields said there was hesitancy among officers.

“Last year put them in a mental space where they are not sure the community wants them to police, they’re concerned that if they’re involved in a use of force [incident] they will be immediately stigmatized, there will be protesters at their house,” she said. “The only way you deter crime is if you insert yourself in it as a cop and disrupt it ahead of time and that has not been occurring.”

Shields said officer reluctance stemmed from a fear of backlash and lack of confidence in commanders, as well as community leaders.

“There’s a real reluctance, a real hesitancy to step forward and step out. On top of that, layer on top of that a high volume of resignations,” she said. “So what I realized is lacking is just a true belief in the commanders that we will fight for them and say what they did they had to do.”

In an effort to instill trust, Shield said she formed new police details made up of command staff and officers in the field. In two weeks, five different details confiscated 26 weapons.

“We started the details and we went eight days without a homicide, and I directly believe that was a result of the engagement shown by the officers,” she said.

In the discussion, Shields also highlighted what she called intelligence-led policing efforts that would focus on higher level offenses.

She was also asked about the Department of Justice investigation into LMPD, which she called a “gut-check” that LMPD could grow stronger from after navigating it.

