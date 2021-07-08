Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman’s body found covered in blood

The coroner says 911 received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday about a female found in the...
The coroner says 911 received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday about a female found in the Marble Yard area of Estill County, near the Powell County line, covered in blood.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Estill County.

The coroner says 911 received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday about a female found in the Marbleyard Rd. area of the county, near the Powell County line, covered in blood.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the woman dead in the middle of the road.

Her body has been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. The coroner says they don’t have an ID on the body yet, but says the woman was roughly around 35 years old.

According to the coroner, investigators strongly suspect foul play in this case. The coroner says they don’t know yet if the woman was killed where her body was found or she was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped there.

No other details are available right now, but this is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404 or contact local law enforcement.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

Latest News

Despite doing everything he can to prevent violence at his business, the owner of Cole's Place...
Cole’s Place receives notice to vacate
Hokey Weather Facts 7/8/21
Louisville is dealing with a deadly gun violence problem, and former U.S. Attorney Russell...
Former US attorney calls for legislative oversight on Louisville gun violence
Alert Day WAVE
ALERT DAY: Storms increasing this afternoon and evening, some strong
Daniel A. Sikes was arrested early July 8, 2021 by Indiana State Police on drug and weapons...
Kentucky man arrested after ISP traffic stop