$200,000 awarded to help minority-owned businesses in Louisville

By Faith King
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government has chosen a local company to create and operate a new minority business incubator called The Well. SKS Accounting & Consulting Firm is a Black, female-owned business that will spearhead the project.

The incubator is among the 2021-2022 fiscal year’s initiatives to support Black, minority-owned businesses.

SKS will receive $200,000 to contribute to The Well, which will offer fellowships to early-stage entrepreneurs and to help build their businesses.

“We’ve lost businesses, we’ve lost businesses that have tried to come back,” Kena Samuels Stith, the founder of the SKS Accounting & Consulting Firm, said. “But this is still another opportunity to give them, to actually reverse that and see what they need to as far as the system, now with technology and it’s a new brand as far as business models.”

The Well will be located off Dixie Highway. They will sell bundled memberships and sponsorship opportunities to local companies to ensure memberships are accessible to low-income communities and those facing economic hardship.

