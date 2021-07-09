Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene

An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the University of Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 7-year-old child was hit by a car in Wyandotte, a responding Louisville Metro Police Department officer driving to the scene was involved in a crash in South Louisville.

The child was hit on West Evelyn Way around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. She lost consciousness, but woke up as she was being rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The LMPD officer trying to make his way to the scene was hit at the corner of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the University of Louisville. It happened just before 7:30 p.m., according to Ruoff.

He was brought to UofL Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other car was not hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them
Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

Latest News

Despite doing everything he can to prevent violence at his business, the owner of Cole's Place...
Cole’s Place receives notice to vacate
'It's really discouraging': Homicide victim families react after LMPD chief says officers...
‘It’s really discouraging’: Homicide victims’ families react after LMPD chief says officers ‘reluctant’ to act
Louisville is dealing with a deadly gun violence problem, and former U.S. Attorney Russell...
Former US attorney calls for legislative oversight on Louisville gun violence
Health officials say they haven’t been able to identify what’s causing the spread.
HIV cases on the rise in Jefferson County