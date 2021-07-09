Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bud Dorsey: Longtime Louisville photographer dies at 79

Surrounded by loved ones, Bud Dorsey (seated) received an award from Louisville Mayor Greg...
Surrounded by loved ones, Bud Dorsey (seated) received an award from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (standing behind Dorsey) during the city's Juneteenth celebration.(Provided)
By John P. Wise
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charles Dorsey Jr., better known as “Bud,” died Thursday, WAVE 3 News has learned.

The famed Louisville photographer died at age 79.

Dorsey was a staff photographer for the Louisville Defender, and his work also appeared in the Courier-Journal, not to mention national magazines such as Ebony and Jet, among others.

In 2017, Dorsey published a book of his photographs of West Louisville, entitled “Available Light: Louisville Through the Lens of Bud Dorsey,” and described as “a love letter to Louisville.”

The following year, he traveled to Senegal, and his photos of women there were part of a 2019 exhibit called “Women Hold Up Half The Sky” at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

WAVE 3 News anchorwoman Dawne Gee confirmed Dorsey’s death through his family. She said she knew him well for most of her life.

“For more than half a century, Bud Dorsey was the eyes, heart and the keeper of all the important pictures of the African-American community and the fight for justice in Louisville,” she said. “He showed every view of the African-American community, and when I say every view ... there are some who capture the protests, some who capture the sadness, but Bud Dorsey captured grandmothers and children and families and good times and bad times and fights for what is right. He captured the entire picture.”

Another legendary Louisville photographer, Pulitzer Prize winner Dan Dry, said Friday that he was shocked and saddened to hear of Dorsey’s death.

“Bud was not only a great photographer, but a great person and an amazing pillar in the Louisville community,” Dry told WAVE 3 News. “When I was at the Courier and he was working for the Defender, if we were going head to head on a shoot, I knew that if i didn’t absolutely go for everything, I was gonna get my butt kicked.”

To read more about Dorsey’s many accomplishments in Louisville and beyond, read his obituary in the Courier-Journal.

And below is a post from the KCAAH Facebook page announcing Dorsey’s death:

With great sadness, we share in the loss of Bud Dorsey on July 8, 2021. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Bud Dorsey's...

Posted by Kentucky Center for African American Heritage on Friday, July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
Health officials say they haven’t been able to identify what’s causing the spread.
HIV cases on the rise in Jefferson County

Latest News

The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects
The driver and passenger of this Dodge pickup were arrested after leading Louisville Metro...
Suspects arrested after police chase from Louisville into Indiana
Louisville Metro Government has chosen a local company to create and operate a new minority...
$200,000 awarded to help minority-owned businesses in Louisville
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene