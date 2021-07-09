Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Deadly crash on Dixie Highway in West Point under investigation

LMPD announced a safety plan ahead of a Black armed group coming to Louisville on July 25 and...
LMPD announced a safety plan ahead of a Black armed group coming to Louisville on July 25 and possible counter protests.(LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near West Point Friday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The accident, which happened near Katherine Station Road, killed one driver and injured another.

Traffic is backed up on Dixie Highway from Valley Station to West Point near Fort Duffield.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects

Latest News

Thousands of families are at risk of losing electricity and air conditioning in Louisville.
Louisville utility, water disconnections resume; resources available for at-risk families
Emmanuel Niyivuga joined the Hope Community Farm in Hazelwood two years ago after moving from...
Elderly refugees growing fresh produce in Louisville at Hope Community Farm
Victoria Gwynn has her knee examined by a doctor at UofL Health. Gwynn was shot and injured in...
Recovering from shooting, teen victim lays out plan to help other young people affected by violence
Surrounded by loved ones, Bud Dorsey (seated) received an award from Louisville Mayor Greg...
Bud Dorsey: Longtime Louisville photographer dies at 80