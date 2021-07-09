Deadly crash on Dixie Highway in West Point under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near West Point Friday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The accident, which happened near Katherine Station Road, killed one driver and injured another.

Traffic is backed up on Dixie Highway from Valley Station to West Point near Fort Duffield.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

