Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID strain in Indiana; Kentucky could follow soon

By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in India, has now become the dominant strain across the United States. It is more contagious than other virus strains, could cause hyperlocal outbreaks, and poses a risk to the unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Within two weeks, the CDC said Delta accounted for more than half of new COVID cases in the U.S. In Indiana, the variant makes up 58% of cases and 49% in Kentucky, as of Thursday.

The Delta variant became the new push to get people vaccinated due to an increase in infections and more hospitalizations.

“The way we protect all of us is for all of us to get vaccinated,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. “If you look globally, low single digit percentages are vaccinated. Less than 5% of the global population is vaccinated. None of us are safe until all of us are safe. We have to stop allowing so many opportunities for the virus to multiply and propagate.”

In Indiana, 56% of the population is immunized against COVID, while in Kentucky, 61% are.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has offered a $1 million vaccine incentive to encourage more to register. Two more adults who are vaccinated will be randomly selected to win the money. To register, click here.

