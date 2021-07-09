Support Local Businesses
Ethan the dog develops neurological issues, condition to be monitored

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog, whose tale of of being left for dead and given a second chance at life with the Kentucky Humane Society was shared nationwide, has recently been diagnosed with neurological issues.

Jeff Callaway, Ethan’s owner, announced through Ethan’s Facebook page Thursday morning that the lovable dog had been diagnosed with some neurological issues over the past weeks.

The post reads that Ethan’s condition will be monitored by his vet, and recently went in to a specialist for additional testing.

Happy Thursday morning EthanAlmighty family! Please keep Ethan and our family in your thoughts. Over the past several...

Posted by Ethan on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Updates on Ethan will be provided by Callaway and his family as results come in.

Ethan the dog received enormous amounts of support in the community and beyond after being found left for dead January in the Kentucky Humane Society parking lot.

After rehabilitation by KHS staff and being adopted, Ethan inspired a bill to make animal torture a felony in Kentucky, and was given recognition as “Compassion Ambassador” by the Kentucky Derby Festival in May.

“Thank you so much for your overwhelming support of Ethan, our family and KHS,” Callaway said in the post. “We appreciate your well wishes so much.”

