FORECAST: Less humid before wet weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THUNDERSTORMS: Increase after midnight into early Saturday; multiple waves through Tuesday
  • RAINFALL: Depending on the track of the thunderstorms, amounts could exceed 3 to 4 inches by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less humid air is gradually taking over the region behind this morning’s cold front. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as highs max out in the 80s. A batch of clouds drops into Southern Indiana later today with a small chance of drizzle.

Humidity increases tonight as a warm front pushes north. A cluster of thunderstorms will race into the region early tomorrow morning. Heavy rain and a lot of lightning are possible with those storms.

We’ll see a break in the rain after the morning downpours, however, additional showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Some thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and very heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday night into Sunday as a front lingers nearby.

More scattered thunderstorms are expected on Sunday with a warmer flow pushing highs closer to 90 degrees in a few areas once again.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your weekend forecast.
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
Health officials say they haven’t been able to identify what’s causing the spread.
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your weekend forecast.
