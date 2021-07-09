FORECAST: Less humid before wet weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS: Increase after midnight into early Saturday; multiple waves through Tuesday

RAINFALL: Depending on the track of the thunderstorms, amounts could exceed 3 to 4 inches by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less humid air is gradually taking over the region behind this morning’s cold front. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as highs max out in the 80s. A batch of clouds drops into Southern Indiana later today with a small chance of drizzle.

Humidity increases tonight as a warm front pushes north. A cluster of thunderstorms will race into the region early tomorrow morning. Heavy rain and a lot of lightning are possible with those storms.

We’ll see a break in the rain after the morning downpours, however, additional showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Some thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and very heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday night into Sunday as a front lingers nearby.

More scattered thunderstorms are expected on Sunday with a warmer flow pushing highs closer to 90 degrees in a few areas once again.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.