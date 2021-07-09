FORECAST: “Slightly” less-humid today

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS: Ramp back up after midnight into early Saturday; multiple waves into Tuesday

RAINFALL: Depending on the track of the thunderstorms, amounts could exceed 3 to 4 inches by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less humid air will help bring increasing sunshine through the early afternoon on this Friday. A batch of clouds will drop into Southern Indiana later in the day with perhaps a few pockets of drizzle.

The humid air will push back north tonight into Saturday morning. A complex of thunderstorms will feed on this and drop in from the northwest after midnight through sunrise; some could be strong with very heavy rainfall.

Saturday morning showers will lead to a gap in the rain action for a few hours but thunderstorms will quickly develop in the afternoon hours. Some storms with localized damaging winds and very heavy rainfall. Be weather-aware on Saturday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday night. Look for lows in the 60s and lows 70s.

More scattered thunderstorms are expected on Sunday with a warmer flow pushing highs closer to 90 degrees in a few areas once again.

