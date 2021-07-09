FORECAST: Thunderstorms ending overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drier air means less humidity Friday

Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms settle south during the early overnight hours and fade after midnight. Slightly cooler temperatures and drier air will work into the region as lows fall into the 60s for most.

There will be enough dry air in place on Friday to keep most of us dry. It’ll be a more pleasant day with slightly lower humidity, partly sunny skies, and highs in the 80s.

We’ll keep an eye on the radar Friday night as increasing moisture and a northward-marching warm front provide a focus for storms to move in from the west along.

Storm chances will continue to rise especially into early Saturday morning. After the morning round of storms on Saturday, additional rounds of storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Stay tuned for the exact timing of these rounds as we get closer to Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s that day.

The unsettled weather will continue for the second half of the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s each day.

