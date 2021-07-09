FORECAST: Waves of storms this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEEKEND: Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected

SEVERE THREAT: A few strong storms possible

RAINFALL: Totals through mid next week 1″-3″

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While most of the overnight hours will be dry, clusters of thunderstorms will begin moving in early Saturday morning. These storms aren’t expected to be severe. Lows will settle down toward 70 degrees by dawn Saturday.

We’ll get a break from the storms around midday Saturday, but additional storms will fire up and move through during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these could be strong with damaging winds. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday.

Storm chances will continue Saturday night as a warm front continues to move through the region. Lows will be in the 70s by Sunday morning. After the early morning round of storms fades away before dawn we’ll see a break in storm activity for the rest of the morning and midday.

Additional storms will fire up in the afternoon and evening, once again bringing strong storm potential.

The unsettled weather will continue into early next week. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s each day.

