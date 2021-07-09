Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Waves of storms this weekend

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WEEKEND: Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected
  • SEVERE THREAT: A few strong storms possible
  • RAINFALL: Totals through mid next week 1″-3″

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While most of the overnight hours will be dry, clusters of thunderstorms will begin moving in early Saturday morning. These storms aren’t expected to be severe. Lows will settle down toward 70 degrees by dawn Saturday.

We’ll get a break from the storms around midday Saturday, but additional storms will fire up and move through during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these could be strong with damaging winds. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday.

Storm chances will continue Saturday night as a warm front continues to move through the region. Lows will be in the 70s by Sunday morning. After the early morning round of storms fades away before dawn we’ll see a break in storm activity for the rest of the morning and midday.

Additional storms will fire up in the afternoon and evening, once again bringing strong storm potential.

The unsettled weather will continue into early next week. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s each day.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3...
Grab-N-Go: Friday, July 9 Evening forecast

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
Health officials say they haven’t been able to identify what’s causing the spread.
HIV cases on the rise in Jefferson County

Latest News

Here's the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3...
Grab-N-Go: Friday, July 9 Evening forecast
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Behind the Forecast: Could there be weather on the moon?
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: Could there be weather on the moon?
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/9