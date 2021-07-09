Gene Snyder Freeway expansion set to cause traffic on Shelbyville Road this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic will be impacted by ongoing construction on Shelbyville Road this weekend because of I-MOVE Kentucky’s work south of I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Between the I-71 interchange and Taylorsville Road, the Snyder will be widened from four lanes to six lanes.

This weekend, for motorists crossing Shelbyville Road from the east to enter I-265 northbound, they will need to cross a concrete median to access the highway. This lane was previously an opposite-direction turn lane.

(Story continues below photo)

For drivers crossing Shelbyville Road from the east to enter I-265 northbound, they will need to cross a concrete median to access the highway. This lane was previously an opposite-direction turn lane. (I-MOVE Kentucky)

Signage and street markings will be installed to warn motorists about the lane switch.

The lane closures will start Sunday at 2 a.m. and last until at least noon.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.