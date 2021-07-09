Golden Alert issued for man who uses wheelchair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a man with two prosthetic legs who uses a wheelchair.

Charles Cummins, 32, was last seen near the 1000 block of East Broadway, according to MetroSafe.

Cummins is described as being approximately 5′9′' tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt and blue shorts.

Police said he was in a black wheelchair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

