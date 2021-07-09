Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/9

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Quiet weather for the daytime period today but then we need to keep an eye to our west to see how things evolve overnight into sunrise Saturday. That is when the first (of many) waves of t-storms move in. The attack angle of this complex is still unclear but it appears it will track close to Evansville or Louisville. Very heavy rain and lots of lightning can be expected with that.

How the rest of Saturday turns out will be HIGHLY dependent on this morning wave. If it hits more direct, that may stabilize us long enough for several hours of dry time before the next round develops/moves in. But if it misses us, we could skip right to that second round earlier and during the daytime Saturday. We’ll watch it.

More rounds of t-storms expected Sunday and Monday with some high rainfall totals possible so flash flooding is going to be a growing concern as the weekend evolves.

