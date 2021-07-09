Hundreds of body cameras now active throughout the Indiana State Police

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - For the first time, hundreds of Indiana State Police troopers will be wearing body cameras as they patrol the streets. The initiative is part of Governor Eric Holcomb’s mission to combat any racial injustice concerns for Hoosiers.

The three-camera system, which will cost about $15 million to operate over the next five years, includes one body-worn camera and two cameras that will be added inside troopers’ cars. The sensors will automatically turn the cameras on whenever a trooper’s handgun is drawn or the emergency lights of the patrol car are activated.

Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP Post 45 in Sellersburg said they’re happy to receive the cameras. It’s not able to show the entirety of a situation, but it will be used as a tool for transparency and accountability.

“It’s another tool in our tool belt,” Huls said. “It’s not the be all, end all answer. A camera lens only captures so much. you can only see me here in this limited space where the camera is pointed right now, but it doesn’t show everything going on around me or around that trooper at the time and it doesn’t take in foreknowledge the officer has when he arrives at the scene about what’s already happened or potential problems. So it is a tool and we’re very happy to have it.”

The camera system has been issued to more than 200 troopers across the Hoosier state so far. Huls said nearly 800 will receive them by August, including about 47 in Sellersburg.

The cameras will be issued to troopers and sergeant on the frontlines. All troopers must receive training on the equipment before operation.

