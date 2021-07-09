Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Lawsuit claims LMPD has more body cam footage from night Breonna Taylor was killed

LMPD has maintained there is no body camera footage from the officers involved in the shooting...
LMPD has maintained there is no body camera footage from the officers involved in the shooting at Breonna Taylor’s home.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville attorney has filed suit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, alleging the public was given “misinformation” about whether body camera video exists from the night Breonna Taylor died in March 2020.

Attorney Sam Aguiar filed the lawsuit, claiming LMPD is withholding public records like additional body camera footage.

The lawsuit claims Aguiar’s office filed a request for audit trail logs for several officers on scene from LMPD in June 2020. Aguiar’s office is suggesting those logs have the additional body camera footage along with all the data surrounding the video recordings.

LMPD was allegedly asked for three weeks to gather the logs but has not yet provided them. The lawsuit is asking a judge to order LMPD to turn over the requested information.

LMPD has maintained there is no body camera footage from the officers involved in the shooting at Taylor’s home. The footage that was released previously was from body cameras worn by officers who arrived at her apartment complex after the raid.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
Health officials say they haven’t been able to identify what’s causing the spread.
HIV cases on the rise in Jefferson County
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to activate more than 200 Kentucky National Guard members to...
Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border
Louisville Metro Government has chosen a local company to create and operate a new minority...
$200,000 awarded to help minority-owned businesses in Louisville
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
A local company has been selected by the Louisville Metro Government to create and operate a...
$200,000 awarded to help minority-owned businesses in Louisville