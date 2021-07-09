LMPD: Man arrested on 2 outstanding warrants after barricading himself in house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team was called out Thursday on the report of an assault that ended with a man barricading himself in a home on Lincoln Avenue.

Police responded to the Taylor Berry home around noon but were unable to get the suspect to leave the property, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

Ultimately, detectives and SWAT team members executed a search warrant at the home, and Justice Wright, the 21-year-old suspect, was arrested on two outstanding warrants. A second person was also taken into custody.

Any other charges in the case will be investigated by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Ruoff said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.