LMPD: Man arrested on 2 outstanding warrants after barricading himself in house

Justice Wright was arrested on two outstanding warrants on Louisville on July 8.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team was called out Thursday on the report of an assault that ended with a man barricading himself in a home on Lincoln Avenue.

Police responded to the Taylor Berry home around noon but were unable to get the suspect to leave the property, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

Ultimately, detectives and SWAT team members executed a search warrant at the home, and Justice Wright, the 21-year-old suspect, was arrested on two outstanding warrants. A second person was also taken into custody.

Any other charges in the case will be investigated by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Ruoff said.

