Louisville leaders unveil the Village at West Jefferson in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New life is coming to the Russell neighborhood with the reopening of the Village at West Jefferson, a one-stop shop for customers, merchants, and new business owners.

The site, which is also being called MOLO Village, is now open. The 30,000 square foot space is the brainchild of Rev. Jamesetta Ferguson.

“There is no individualism in this project,” Ferguson said. “It’s a collective body. A collective body of people coming together.”

Inside the Village at West Jefferson, numerous different businesses are housed, including a restaurant, bank, and business incubator.

Several lenders, foundations, and government agencies contributed to the $7.9 million project.

Ferguson said the goal is for the Village at West Jefferson to become an economic engine and a springboard for improved quality of life by providing jobs and enrichment opportunities. The hope is that it will lead to the Russell neighborhood becoming an area of micro-tourism in Louisville.

Art4life founder Wanda Stiger is one of the first startup small business owners to take advantage of the space.

“I’m getting ready to start making some of these right here — they are coasters,” Stiger said, showing off her creations. “We do key chains, T-shirts, mugs and tumblers ... Go tell them what your idea is, and he will help you get started.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.