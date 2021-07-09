Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville leaders unveil the Village at West Jefferson in Russell

Louisville leaders unveil Village at West Jefferson
Louisville leaders unveil Village at West Jefferson(Ken Baker)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New life is coming to the Russell neighborhood with the reopening of the Village at West Jefferson, a one-stop shop for customers, merchants, and new business owners.

The site, which is also being called MOLO Village, is now open. The 30,000 square foot space is the brainchild of Rev. Jamesetta Ferguson.

“There is no individualism in this project,” Ferguson said. “It’s a collective body. A collective body of people coming together.”

Inside the Village at West Jefferson, numerous different businesses are housed, including a restaurant, bank, and business incubator.

Several lenders, foundations, and government agencies contributed to the $7.9 million project.

Ferguson said the goal is for the Village at West Jefferson to become an economic engine and a springboard for improved quality of life by providing jobs and enrichment opportunities. The hope is that it will lead to the Russell neighborhood becoming an area of micro-tourism in Louisville.

Art4life founder Wanda Stiger is one of the first startup small business owners to take advantage of the space.

“I’m getting ready to start making some of these right here — they are coasters,” Stiger said, showing off her creations. “We do key chains, T-shirts, mugs and tumblers ... Go tell them what your idea is, and he will help you get started.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects

Latest News

John Ramsey and Listens Live! goes on location to CaloSpa® Rejuvenation Center.
WAVE 3 Listens Live! CaloSpa® Rejuvenation Center - Segment 5 July 9, 2021
John Ramsey and Listens Live! goes on location to CaloSpa® Rejuvenation Center.
WAVE 3 Listens Live! CaloSpa® Rejuvenation Center - Segment 4 July 9, 2021
John Ramsey and Listens Live! goes on location to CaloSpa® Rejuvenation Center.
WAVE 3 Listens Live! CaloSpa® Rejuvenation Center - Segment 3 July 9, 2021
John Ramsey and Listens Live! goes on location to CaloSpa® Rejuvenation Center.
WAVE 3 Listens Live! CaloSpa® Rejuvenation Center - Segment 2 July 9, 2021