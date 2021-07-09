Support Local Businesses
Lt. Gov. Crouch discusses broadband future in Indiana, effect on farming

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has been in Vanderburgh County for the last few days.

Her latest stop was Friday at Kron Farms.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke about agriculture and technology, putting an emphasis on broadband in the farming industry.

She highlighted a Purdue University Study to a crowd of farmers.

Lt. Gov. Crouch says the study was done in 2018. At the time, she says there were 400,000 people in the state in internet darkness.

Crouch says if they could connect all of those people over the next 20 years, it would generate an additional $12 billion to the state’s economy.

Since the study, the Lieutenant Governor says millions of dollars have been poured into getting Hoosiers connected.

She says it will increase what can be done on farms, in turn providing more food to the state and the country.

“For farmers, it means they will be able to be more productive, and they will be able to utilize technology by being connected and having that access, to be able to be more productive, to be able to have better yields, to have better crop management, and that is something that we all want to see in Indiana,” said Crouch.

Right now, the Lieutenant Governor says the state has a speed test. She says that test allows her office to see where the speed isn’t up to par in certain areas.

Click here to participate in the speed test.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, July 10, 2021