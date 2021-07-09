Support Local Businesses
Man shot, killed near Fern Creek identified

LMPD officers at a Shibley Avenue homicide investigation on June 18, 2021.
LMPD officers at a Shibley Avenue homicide investigation on June 18, 2021.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot and killed in June near Fern Creek has been identified by the Jefferson County coroner.

The shooting happened on the evening of June 18, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. Officers responded to Shibley Avenue after reports that shots had been fired. Michael Bright, 53, was found by officers after being shot in the torso, but he died before he could be taken to the hospital.

“It was indicated there were multiple rounds fired,” Ruoff said after the shooting. “We’ve seen that on multiple shoot scenes and homicide scenes we’re going out to. We’re seeing a substantial increase in the round count.”

LMPD investigators ask that anyone with information on the shooting call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is conducting its investigation.

