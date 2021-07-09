Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was killed in Pleasure Ridge Park in the early hours of July 5 has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner.

Around 3:30 am, officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department were dispatched to Jonquil Drive following reports of shots fired. Eric Greer, 36, died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Neighbors told WAVE 3 News they heard people fighting before Greer was killed. Greer, according to the coroner’s report, had “confronted someone who was damaging his car when he was shot.”

Police haven’t released any information about any suspects in the case.

To submit an anonymous tip to investigators, call (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.