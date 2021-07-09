Motorcyclist possibly paralyzed following shooting; man charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of shooting and possibly paralyzing a motorcyclist.

Tori Brown, 32, allegedly shot the motorcyclist at least six times near Ilex Avenue and Shasta Trail on June 14, according to an arrest slip.

Police said the victim may be paralyzed from the chest down following the shooting.

On July 7, police attempted to pull Brown over. Police said he did not stop and instead drove the wrong way down South Third Street before getting out of the vehicle and running toward Central Park where he was taken into custody.

Officers said the vehicle he was driving had drugs inside.

Brown was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with attempted murder, trafficking a controlled substance, fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot and wanton endangerment.

