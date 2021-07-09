Support Local Businesses
One wounded in I-64 shooting

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting on Interstate 64 this morning has left one person wounded.

The shooting was reported at 10:15 a.m. near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit, according to MetroSafe.

Details about the shooting and severity of the injuries to the wounded person were not immediately known.

Louisville Metro police have shutdown I-64 West at the Gene Snyder Freeway while the investigaton is taking place. Traffic exiting the Snyder to I-64 West has also been shutdown.

This story will be updated.

