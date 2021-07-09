Riverboat stuck in Lake Barkley

LAKE BARKLEY, Ky. (WFIE) - Passengers on a riverboat have been stuck on a Kentucky sandbar for more than a day.

Crews have been working to get the American Jazz unstuck in Lake Barkley.

The riverboat started its journey in Memphis.

Officials say it went from the Mississippi River into a series of waterways to the lake.

That’s when they say it got stuck on Wednesday.

They were supposed to be on a seven-night cruise to Nashville.

Officials say there appears to be no damage on the boat itself.

The boat can carry about 200 passengers.

