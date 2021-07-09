Suspects arrested after police chase from Louisville into Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in police custody after leading officers on a putsuit that went from Louisville into Floyd County, Indiana.

The pursuit began when Louisville Metro police officers spotted a Dodge pickup truck believed to be involved in the robbery of a pawn shop in the 2300 block of W. Market around 10 a.m.

The truck failed to stop and led officers through the Shawnee and Portland neighborhoods before entering the Georgia Powers Expressway (I-264) and crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge into Floyd County.

With Indiana State Police taking the lead once the pursuit entered Indiana, it finally came to an end in the 4800 block of Paoli Pike. The suspects, whose names have not been released, were arrested on outstanding warrants from Kentucky and are expected to have charges filed against them in Indiana.

LMPD said the suspect were not involved in the robbery.

The driver and passenger of this Dodge pickup were arrested after leading Louisville Metro police on a chase that went into Floyd County, Indiana. (Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE 3 News)

