Teenage shooting victim talks about her recovery, plan to help other young people impacted by violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager who was shot in a Louisville park plans to help other young people who have been impacted by violence.

Victoria Gwynn is still recovering after she was shot at Ballard Park on June 7. Her friend, DeJuan Coward, 17, was killed in the shooting.

Victoria Gywnn’s family is no stranger to gun violence. On Dec. 19, 2019, Victoria Gwynn’s brother, Christian Gwynn, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on 43rd Street and Market Street while walking home.

Victoria Gwynn is now joining the Future Healers program to help others. The program was created by UofL Hospital’s Trauma Institute, Christopher 2X Game Changers and University of Louisville Medical students.

