Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Recovering from shooting, teen victim lays out plan to help other young people affected by violence

Victoria Gwynn has her knee examined by a doctor at UofL Health. Gwynn was shot and injured in...
Victoria Gwynn has her knee examined by a doctor at UofL Health. Gwynn was shot and injured in June.(Courtesy: UofL Health)
By Sarah Jackson and Nick Picht
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager who was shot in a Louisville park plans to help other young people who have been impacted by violence.

Victoria Gwynn is still recovering after she was shot at Ballard Park on June 7. Gwynn was shot in the leg, which required a metal rod to heal.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom like back to back,” Gwynn said Friday, describing the sound of the gunshots. “And then just like I hear the bullets flying past me and I’m thinking the worst is going to happen.”

(Story continues below the video)

Shooting survivor speaks out on gun violence in Louisville

A young woman who was shot on June 7th was saved by doctors at UofL Health. There, she heard about the Future Healers program that helps children who have been impacted by violence. Hear Victoria Gwynn's message live on WAVE 3 News Now. >>> wave3.com/news

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Friday, July 9, 2021

Her friend, DeJuan Coward, 17, was killed in the shooting. Gwynn said the two went to hang out at the park. Roughly a half hour later, she said the bullets rained down on the park.

Gwynn said she limped to Coward’s bedside to hold his hand before he was taken off life support.

“I wanted to see him before he took his last breath and that was going to be it,” Gwynn said. “And I went in his room and (saw) him lifeless.”

Gwynn’s family is no stranger to gun violence. On Dec. 19, 2019, her brother, Christian Gwynn, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at 43rd and Market streets while walking home.

The man accused of shooting Christian Gwynn was taken into custody nearly 16 months after the incident.

Since their son’s death, Krista and Navada Gwynn have turned grief into activism. They have partnered with Christopher 2X and his organization Game Changers to advocate against gun violence in Louisville, and show support for families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence.

Since being shot, Victoria Gwynn has been attending physical therapy sessions to relearn how to walk, using her brother’s and friend’s deaths as motivation to keep pushing forward.

“At first I felt like I wanted to give up, but there’s something in me that tells me, ‘You can do this, (because) your brother got your back, DeJuan got your back (and) you’re going to be OK,’” Victoria Gwynn said.

While that happens, she also announced her plan to join the Future Healers program to help others. The program was created by UofL Hospital’s Trauma Institute, Game Changers and University of Louisville Medical students.

“I’m most certainly positive that this is what I want to do, because it’s got to stop,” Victoria Gwynn said. “I don’t want my little sister to be scared to go outside and play with her friends, or do anything in life, because she’s scared something’s going to happen to her. I just want to take all of that away.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects

Latest News

Louisville leaders unveil Village at West Jefferson
Louisville leaders unveil the Village at West Jefferson in Russell
In Indiana, the Delta COVID variant makes up 58% of cases and 49% in Kentucky, as of July 8.
Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID strain in Indiana; Kentucky could follow soon
The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
FORECAST: Waves of storms this weekend
The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects