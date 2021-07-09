Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Once again, police are dealing with catalytic converter thefts in southern Kentucky.

The thefts are on the rise because thieves are after the metal inside.

Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who are out on the lake are coming back to find that the converters are cut off their trucks.

A constable tells us Flatwoods and High Top areas have been hit hard.

In fact, at Marsh’s Branch, there were seven in one day, according to people on a group Facebook page that monitors activity on the lake. We talked to boaters who say the scary thing they kind of feel powerless to protect themselves.

“I don’t know. I guess if you had an alarm and it might alert others. This dock is busy, others might hear it. But honestly, I don’t know how to stop it,” said Laurel Lake visitor Brend Robinson.

It isn’t just on the lake. We are told this is happening all over in multiple counties. A U-Haul dealer was hit, along with some churches.

We’re told the constable and fish and wildlife officers are investigating the thefts.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
The driver and passenger of this Dodge pickup were arrested after leading Louisville Metro...
Suspects arrested after police chase from Louisville into Indiana

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling,...
Looking for a job? Several places are now hiring
Storm chances will continue Saturday night as a warm front continues to move through the region.
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible Today
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, July 10, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, July 10, 2021
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley