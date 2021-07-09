TVs donated to nursing home residents

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on a lot of people. Perhaps nobody had it harder than those living inside a long-term care facility.

On Friday, Opal’s Dream Foundation, a Louisville non-profit, donated 13 new TVs to be distributed among the rooms at Rolling Hills Healthcare in New Albany.

Chief Operating Officer Paul Thompson said they heard the seniors there had largely been confined to their rooms since the global pandemic started.

Since their foundation’s goal is to help restore respect and joy to seniors, he said they wanted to do something.

They talked it out with people at the facility, figured out TVs would be a good fit and made it happen.

Thompson said it’s just part of what they do.

“When I see the smiling faces of the seniors and the people that receive these gifts, it makes it all worthwhile,” Thompson said. “What we do can be hard work, but it’s always richly rewarding. The most satisfying part is knowing you’ve improved somebody’s quality of life who otherwise might have gone unnoticed.”

Opal’s dream operates not only in Southern Indiana, but from Western Kentucky to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

