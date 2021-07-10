ALERT DAY: Strong storms this evening; more storms Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

SUNDAY: Morning rain fades, scattered storms in the afternoon

SEVERE THREAT: A few strong storms possible

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8AM Sunday from the Louisville metro and points west

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms are likely tonight as a warm front continues to move through the region. Heavy rain will be likely, but some storms could be strong with gusty winds. Lows will be in the 70s by Sunday morning.

After the morning round of storms fades away, we’ll see a break in storm activity before additional storms fire up Sunday afternoon and evening. Once again, some of the storms could be strong. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue as we go into Sunday night. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the 70s.

Not much change for Monday with a continued risk for showers and t-storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s.

The unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s each day. Drier conditions return Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures heat up into the upper 80s.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.