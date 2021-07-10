Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Charges pending for driver who hit pedestrians in Russell neighborhood

Reports of two individuals struck by a vehicle at West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South 11th...
Reports of two individuals struck by a vehicle at West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South 11th Street came in just before 6 p.m. Friday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two pedestrians were sent to the hospital Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, reports of two individuals struck by a vehicle at West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South 11th Street came in just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The two people were found by police when they arrived, and were transported to the hospital. One person is listed in critical condition at this time.

Police said the vehicle had continued west on West Muhammad Ali after the incident. The driver was later located at the intersection of South 15th Street and West Jefferson Street.

The driver has been questioned and charges are currently pending, Mitchell confirmed.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues their investigation at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
The driver and passenger of this Dodge pickup were arrested after leading Louisville Metro...
Suspects arrested after police chase from Louisville into Indiana

Latest News

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Man injured in South Louisville shooting
Saturday’s event at the Fern Creek Sportsmen’s Club on Brush Run Road was designed to be an...
Sportsmen’s club hosts program for women teaching confidence in shooting
A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling,...
Looking for a job? Several places are now hiring
A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling,...
Looking for a job? Several places are now hiring