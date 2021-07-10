Charges pending for driver who hit pedestrians in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two pedestrians were sent to the hospital Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, reports of two individuals struck by a vehicle at West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South 11th Street came in just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The two people were found by police when they arrived, and were transported to the hospital. One person is listed in critical condition at this time.

Police said the vehicle had continued west on West Muhammad Ali after the incident. The driver was later located at the intersection of South 15th Street and West Jefferson Street.

The driver has been questioned and charges are currently pending, Mitchell confirmed.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues their investigation at this time.

