Cherokee Park vaccine clinic brings big turnout amid variant concern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As concern ramps up over the highly contagious Delta variant, folks from all over West Louisville pulled through the line at Chickasaw Park to get the vaccine.

Including 12-year-old Keontre Mitchell, who used to be hesitant over the shot.

“I was afraid of the side effects,” Mitchell said.

It’s a sentiment his mom also shared at first when vaccines were approved for children 12 and older, but ultimately ended up changing her mind.

“You know I thought about it,” Mitchell’s mother Santayanna said. “And read upon it a little more and then I was like, ‘Hey, I’m just going to go ahead and let him get vaccinated.’”

And that’s exactly what the Louisville branch of NAACP hoped would happen. On Saturday, they partnered with LouVax mobile to encourage more people to get the vaccine.

“The African American community is low in terms of those who have received the vaccination,” NAACP President Raoul Cunningham said.

According to the group, of people living in west Louisville, only 27 percent have been fully vaccinated. This is compared to other parts of Louisville, where there are communities with 63 percent of the population vaccinated.

The NAACP said one the big reason behind the lag is trust.

“African Americans have not begun to trust that the vaccines are good,” Cunningham said.

To help combat misinformation, several health care groups were on hand to answer any questions and guide through the vaccination process.

The NAACP said it is proud with Saturday’s turnout and is looking forward to helping more get the vaccine.

