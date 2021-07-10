Support Local Businesses
Delta COVID variant not deterring locals, visitors from Louisville area activities

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
It’s still a federal regulation to wear a mask in a large setting, like public transit and hospitals, as the Delta COVID variant continues to spread.(KKTV)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Government health officers have issued a warning about the Delta COVID variant, urging people not to let their guard down since the strain is highly transmittable. Still, many people are not complying with the advice from health leaders to get vaccinated.

Roger Stiegliez, who visited Jeffersonville on Friday, said he got vaccinated because he doesn’t want to risk being infected.

“Even more reason to do it,” Stiegliez said. “We don’t know the end story yet. The book isn’t closed yet.”

Both Steigliez and his friend Bill Epperly said they saw getting the shot as an opportunity to serve the greater good.

“If I wasn’t vaccinated, I don’t know, we’d be doing everything we’re doing,” Epperly said.

According to the Clark County Health Department, there are three new COVID cases, zero deaths, and more than 13,000 people are positive.

Still, there were little to no concerns for Michelle Fowler and her family, who were visiting Southern Indiana and decided to step out on the town and into a Jeffersonville restaurant.

“I got vaccinated to be able to go on a cruise,” said Fowler. “(The vaccine) doesn’t make me feel any safer than I was before, and I didn’t feel not safe before that. We just wore our masks, do what we were supposed to do, washed our hands and make sure everything stays clean.”

It’s still a federal regulation to wear a mask in a large setting, like public transit and hospitals.

