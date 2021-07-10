Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Enough!’ Rand Paul aims to repeal mask mandate on public transit

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has his sights set on the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Specifically, he wants the mandate removed on plane travel.

Paul tweeted on Thursday: “When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace.”

The mandate is embedded in an executive order signed by President Joe Biden that requires face coverings on all public transportation, including airports and airplanes.

It remains in effect as states have repealed their own mask mandates and the CDC has relaxed its mask guidance for vaccinated people.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects

Latest News

Storm chances will continue Saturday night as a warm front continues to move through the region.
FORECAST: Waves of storms this weekend
CDC officials announced Friday that fully vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear...
Parents, teachers hope for accountability with new CDC back-to-school guidelines
Deja Downey with The Vision Group Marketing and Consulting said she’s worked with many local...
Louisville area businesses increase incentives to recruit employees
It’s still a federal regulation to wear a mask in a large setting, like public transit and...
Delta COVID variant not deterring locals, visitors from Louisville area activities
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky General Fund has $1.1 billion surplus