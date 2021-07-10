Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible Today

By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WEEKEND: Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected
  • SEVERE THREAT: A few strong storms possible
  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8AM Sunday from the Louisville metro and points west

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning showers fade with additional thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong/severe with damaging wind gusts. It won’t rain all day, but periods of showers & thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and lightning.

Storms are likely tonight as a warm front continues to move through the region. Heavy rain will be likely, but some storms could be strong with gusty winds. Lows will be in the 70s by Sunday morning.

After the morning round of storms fades away, we’ll see a break in storm activity before additional storms fire up Sunday afternoon and evening. Once again, some of the storms could be strong.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue as we go into Sunday night. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the 70s.

The unsettled weather will continue into early next week. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s each day.

