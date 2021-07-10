Support Local Businesses
‘I know that she’s not gone’: Ky. mother continues desperate search for missing daughter

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For more than a month a central Kentucky mother has been desperately searching for her daughter.

“She’s beautiful. She’s wearing the necklace that I made for her,” Betty Dixon said.

Dixon has longed to see her daughter’s smile in person.

“For her to go missing, it’s just not something she would do,” Dixon said.

Dixon’s daughter, Kandi Green Gonzalez, hasn’t been seen since June 1 when she was last seen in the Abbott Creek area. Every day since, Dixon waits for the call that her daughter is safe.

“No matter where I’m at, I have to have my phone on me,” Dixon said.

But sometimes, those calls lead to cruel dead ends.

“Last week I even had a someone doing a ransom call saying they had her and they wanted $5,000 to turn her in,” Dixon said.

But still, Dixon’s holding on to hope that her daughter is alive.

“I know that she’s not gone. I was woken up at 3:30 this morning just praying over Kandi. The holy spirit speaks to us and lets us know that we need to pray. I believe that was for her. I don’t know what she was going through, I don’t know what she’s going through right now. We just need to find her,” Dixon said.

For the last six weeks, Dixon has been spending days at a time driving from Nicholasville, to Prestonsburg to look for her daughter, in hopes it’ll be the day Kandi comes home.

“Somebody had to have seen her. Whether they seen her walking or they seen her on some sort of video camera or whatever. Somebody knows something. I’m just begging you... please... if you know anything at all just let us know,” Dixon said.

She’s begging for answers of where Kandi is, and getting her back into her arms.

“I just want my baby back. She may be 36 years old, but she’s my baby,” Dixon said.

