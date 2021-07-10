LMPD: Man injured in South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being shot in South Louisville Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.

At the location, police found one man who had been shot. No age was given by officials at this time.

The victim was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Currently, there are no suspects in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.