Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Man injured in South Louisville shooting

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being shot in South Louisville Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.

At the location, police found one man who had been shot. No age was given by officials at this time.

The victim was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Currently, there are no suspects in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
The driver and passenger of this Dodge pickup were arrested after leading Louisville Metro...
Suspects arrested after police chase from Louisville into Indiana

Latest News

Saturday’s event at the Fern Creek Sportsmen’s Club on Brush Run Road was designed to be an...
Sportsmen’s club hosts program for women teaching confidence in shooting
A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling,...
Looking for a job? Several places are now hiring
A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling,...
Looking for a job? Several places are now hiring
The priority for local health officials is to get more people vaccinated as the highly...
Cherokee Park vaccine clinic brings big turnout amid variant concern