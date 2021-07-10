Looking for a job? Several places are now hiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a job, multiple companies have announced they are hiring in the Louisville area.

The United States Postal Service is looking to fill over 100 mail carrier positions in Louisville. The pay is $18.51 hourly with health benefits, six paid federal holidays, and earned vacation time. Military veterans can also receive Wounded Warrior Leave if eligible through the Veterans Administration.

There is no fee to apply for a position with the Postal Service. Free information about career opportunities with the Postal Service is available online here.

UPS is making jobs at Worldport more attractive, increasing wages for Worldport’s part-time package handlers and administrative staff.

On July 18, starting pay for Next Day Air employees on the night shift increases to $18.50 per hour, up from a starting wage of $14.50 per hour. Second Day Air employees who work during the day will be paid $16.50 per hour, also up from $14.50.

The new starting pay rate applies to all UPS part-time package handlers and administrative staff at Worldport, not just new hires. Current bonuses for new-hire employees will end, but a $50 weekly bonus for working on Sunday continues. UPS says newly-hired employees from Kentucky coming off unemployment also are eligible for the state’s $1,500 back to work incentive.

The application process is fully online with no in-person interview required. You can be on the job in as little as five days, including the required TSA background check. To apply, head to UPS’ website.

Macy’s is also hiring approximately 130 full-and part-time positions at its Kentucky stores, offering about 65 opportunities at both Macy’s Fayette Mall and Macy’s Oxmoor Center. A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

Macy’s will hold a national hiring event on Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event online here.

