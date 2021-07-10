Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LSU President offers full scholarship to spelling bee champion

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -A full scholarship to LSU awaits 14-year-old spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.

LSU President William F. Tate took to social media Saturday to offer the young winner a full ride while praising her intellectual excellence.

Zaila, from Harvey, La., is the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion and the first Louisiana native to win the event.

The 14-year-old correctly spelled the word murraya.

RELATED STORIES

13-year-old Guinness World Record holder from Harvey wins national spelling bee

African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

Avant-garde is also a basketball star as well who has appeared in a commercial with Stephen Curry and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. She also hopes to play in the WNBA someday.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans also offered their congratulations to the Louisiana native.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
The driver and passenger of this Dodge pickup were arrested after leading Louisville Metro...
Suspects arrested after police chase from Louisville into Indiana

Latest News

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Metro Corrections sees increase in inmates, COVID cases as safety precautions are taken
As of Friday evening, 51 shelter pets, including 18 dogs and 23 cats, have been adopted and...
More than 50 shelter pets adopted in first day of LMAS’ ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling,...
Looking for a job? Several places are now hiring