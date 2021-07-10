Support Local Businesses
More than 50 shelter pets adopted in first day of LMAS’ ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

As of Friday evening, 51 shelter pets, including 18 dogs and 23 cats, have been adopted and have found their forever home, according to LMAS.(Louisville Metro Animal Services)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is once again hosting their “Empty the Shelters” event, helping shelter pets find permanent homes with reduced adoption fees.

The event is taking place from July 9 through 11, with free adoptions taking place within Animal Services’ Animal House Adoption Center as well as 180 other shelters in 40 states.

As of Friday evening, 51 shelter pets, including 18 dogs and 23 cats, have been adopted and have found their forever home, according to LMAS.

The event, organized by the Bissell Pet Foundation non-profit, waives fees on shelter adoptions throughout the country. Since the “Empty the Shelter” program began in 2016, more than 53,742 pets have been adopted.

LMAS says pets are spayed and neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. The shelter will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the event and to view adoptable pets, click or tap here.

