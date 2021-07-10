Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Health officials in Tennessee have linked a small coronavirus cluster to a meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention last month.

It was Nashville’s first large-scale conference after lifting restrictions on gatherings.

The Tennessean reports that Metro Public Health Department epidemiologist Leslie Waller said eight to 10 infections have been detected among attendees, but the cluster is almost certainly larger. Waller said it’s difficult to know how many other cases there might be because most of the more than 18,0000 attendees live out of state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in other states to contact Nashville health officials if they discover more infections that trace back to the annual meeting of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

Jonathan Howe, a spokesman for the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, said the organization has not alerted attendees about the cluster and is working with city and state health officials to identify its next steps.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— New virus surge is sending younger patients to Spain’s hospitals

— White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push

— California will require masks at schools this fall

— Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

— Mexico enters 3rd wave of coronavirus, infections up 29%

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car of a man wounded in a shooting on Interstate 64 West near the Blankenbaker Parkway exit...
Shooting on I-64 leaves 1 wounded, police searching for suspects
Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a...
Man shot, killed in PRP after confronting someone ‘damaging his car’ identified
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
The driver and passenger of this Dodge pickup were arrested after leading Louisville Metro...
Suspects arrested after police chase from Louisville into Indiana

Latest News

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the...
Start the Barty! Australian wins Wimbledon for 2nd major
Officials warn the pandemic isn't over as cities report an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Pfizer applies for booster approval as COVID cases rise
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together
Wisconsin brewery adds beer-infused ice cream to its menu.
Cheers: Wisconsin brewery combines beer and ice cream