Sportsmen’s club hosts program for women teaching confidence in shooting

Saturday’s event at the Fern Creek Sportsmen’s Club on Brush Run Road was designed to be an informative introduction to skills within shooting firearms, archery, and fishing.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, along with the Fern Creek Sportsmen’s Club, hosted an event for women interested in learning more about outdoor sporting events.

“Annie Oakley Day - Becoming an Outdoor Woman” was named after the famous American sharpshooter from the late 1800s known for her shooting skills.

Saturday’s event at the Fern Creek Sportsmen’s Club on Brush Run Road was designed to be an informative introduction to skills within shooting firearms, archery, and fishing.

Roger Lapointe, board of directors with the Fern Creek Sportsman’s Club, said the event was founded to help women learn shooting sports with others who share the same interests.

“With this, we’ve got a hand-picked group of volunteers that have done this for years,” Lapointe said. “We get over that fear (of shooting).”

Lapointe said one of the volunteers he works with once started off learning shooting through a similar class.

“We had a young lady here, several years ago, she came to us,” Lapointe said. “She was basically in tears she was so afraid to shoot. She was part of a home invasion and wanted some instruction. Then, she became an instructor and really got into the shooting sport.”

The group plans to offer additional classes for anyone who would like to participate. For more information, visit the Fern Creek Sportsmen’s Club’s website.

