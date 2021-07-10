Support Local Businesses
Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction...
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game sold Friday, July 9, 2021.(Source: Heritage Actions)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

