Wildlife officers remove mountain lion from under a deck in Denver area

Mountain lion removed from deck at Englewood home.
Mountain lion removed from deck at Englewood home.(CPW NE REGION)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a mountain lion that was found under a deck at a home in Englewood.

The mountain lion was removed Thursday night at a home near South Broadway Street and East Oxford Avenue. Wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the mountain lion to remove it from under the deck.

The lion was released Friday morning in Douglas County.

Officers say the mountain lion was a female, about two-years-old, and was in good condition.

An Area Wildlife Manager says they chose to remove the big cat because it was so deep in the heart of the city.

Here’s video of the mountain lion’s release:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife NE Region also tweeted this picture of the mountain lion under the deck:

