Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.

By WTVD staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - Authorities seized 75 snakes from a Raleigh man, according to his attorney. Some or all of them are venomous.

The man’s collection came to light after his zebra cobra escaped. Possessing the serpents is legal, but lawmakers want to change that.

A community was on edge nearly a week and a half ago.

A zebra cobra, which could spit venom up to nine feet, escaped and was slithering through people’s sense of safety.

Though it was caught, the serpent’s escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.

Raleigh City Council member David Knight is pushing to ban dangerous snakes “as a consequence of irresponsible, reckless and dangerous behavior,” he said.

State lawmakers are currently drafting legislation.

“I think that, frankly, people are aghast we don’t have laws on the book,” North Carolina State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri said.

The bill, largely being modeled after South Carolina legislation, would prohibit folks from owning venomous snakes not native to North Carolina.

If they already have one in possession, owners would be required to register the snake with the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources, and on top of that, have to take out a $1 million liability insurance policy.

“This is a real public safety issue,” Chaudhuri said. “I mean, you literally had neighborhoods where folks were not going out because of the fear of safety.”

Christopher Glifford, 21, is facing more than three-dozen misdemeanor charges. The majority of the counts are for mislabeled snake enclosures.

His attorney said, “Authorities did a routine check of his home in March. Everything was up to standards and in full compliance with the law. He did everything he could to rectify the situation and is fully cooperating.”

The lawyer added, “He is certified in snake handling, and all of the snakes were lawfully possessed.”

A lawmaker argued, while it has been OK for North Carolinians to own these types of reptiles, that shouldn’t be the case moving forward.

“There’s no good reason for someone to possess 75 non-native, venomous snakes, and there’s no reason to someone to possess more than 20 non-native venomous snakes,” Chaudhuri said.

Lawmakers aren’t sure when the legislation will be introduced in the General Assembly.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

