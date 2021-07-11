Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Final Ride’: Tow truck drivers honor one of their own with funeral procession

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tow truck drivers from around the Tri-State are honoring one of their own as he’s laid to rest Sunday

Glenn Ewing, 32, was fatally struck by a 2021 Dodge Challenger in the 4500 block of Rapid Run Pike in West Price Hill just at 11:50 p.m. on July 4, Cincinnati police have said.

At the time, Ewing was working in the road, placing a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

The Dodge also hit Ewing’s tow truck and the vehicle on it.

Now, with his funeral services Sunday, his colleagues are gathering with their fleet at AAA Club Alliance on West Fifth Street.

Representatives from the AAA and the Towing and Recovery Association of Ohio will join them for an 11 a.m. prayer and remarks before the tow truck drivers leave in a procession to the Ludlow Police Department.

There, Ewing’s casket will be loaded onto a AAA flatbed truck and lead the towing community procession for his final ride.

Ewing joined the AAA Club Alliance Cincinnati Fleet in 2019 and was known as a hero, according to the AAA.

Last year, he witnessed a shooting while assisting an AAA member and quickly rendered first aid to the victim.

He applied his belt as a tourniquet until medical personnel arrived, they said.

Ewing was the father of two young children and engaged to be married.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Man injured in South Louisville shooting
A person was killed in a shooting in Portland on July 9. LMPD is investigating.
Homicide behind Shawnee Baptist Church under investigation
The driver and passenger of this Dodge pickup were arrested after leading Louisville Metro...
Suspects arrested after police chase from Louisville into Indiana
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Police say Freddrick Price had sex with his daughter and is the father of what is his newborn...
Columbus man facing incest charges after fathering his newborn grandchild

Latest News

Additional storms, more scattered in nature, fire up this afternoon and evening especially east...
FORECAST: More storms today
Drivers can expect small traffic detours on the Gene Snyder Freeway Sunday as utility work...
Portion of Gene Snyder closed Sunday for LG&E utility work
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, July 11, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, July 11, 2021
TARC3 passengers gathered at Jefferson Square Park on Saturday protesting services they say are...
TARC3 disabled passengers protest for better services