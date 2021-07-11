Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: More storms today

By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SUNDAY: Morning rain fades, scattered storms in the afternoon
  • SEVERE THREAT: A few strong storms possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning showers fade away leaving us with a break around midday. Additional storms, more scattered in nature, fire up this afternoon and evening especially east of I-65; some of the storms could be strong. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue as we go into tonight. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the 70s.

Not much change for Monday with a continued risk for showers and t-storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms continue Monday night, especially during the evening. Lows in the 70s.

The unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s each day. Drier conditions return Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures heat up into the upper 80s.

