FORECAST: Storms at times as a new week begins

By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SUNDAY: Morning rain fades, scattered storms in the afternoon
  • SEVERE THREAT: A few strong storms possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, otherwise warm and muggy with temperatures falling into the 70s. The chance for scattered showers continues overnight. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the low 70s.

The unsettled pattern continues on Monday with showers and storms moving through the area. The best chance coming during the afternoon and evening. It won’t rain all day and some locations stay dry. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms continue Monday night, especially during the evening. Lows in the 70s.

Showers and storms are still likely in WAVE Country on Tuesday. There will be dry time and some locations stay dry once again. It will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Drier conditions return Wednesday and Thursday and that means temperatures are going to heat up into the upper 80s to near 90. Another front drops into the region next weekend bringing another shot at rain.

