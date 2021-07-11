‘The Haunted House Restaurant,’ created with assistance of Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson, opening July 20

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a scary good bite to eat, Cleveland Heights is where you’ll want to be, as “The Haunted House Restaurant” will open for business on July 20.

According to Cleveland 19 News, the haunted house-themed restaurant will be opening in a location previously occupied by Melt at the intersection of Lee and Taylor Roads.

The owners of the restaurant, Ryan Gullatt, Andre Scott, Jeremiah Burks and Christopher Thomas, enlisted the help of Louisville-native Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson to help create the menu inspired by classic horror movie favorites, the Cleveland Scene reported.

Ferguson currently runs SuperChefs brunch and breakfast restaurants in Louisville as well as Columbus, Ohio.

Highlights of “The Haunted House Restaurant” menu include Scooby Snacks- nachos w/pulled chicken, wontons, sweet chili queso, chipotle pico, & Asian guacamole, the Jigsaw- Red Velvet pancakes, and the Slimer- a green waffle sandwich with housemade sausage, egg, cheese, candied bacon and maple syrup.

More information and the full menu can be found on “The Haunted House Restaurant” website.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

